Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s reception plans revealed

A source revealed that the couple will hold a reception later this month after their court marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in a starry private ceremony at the former’s parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, and if reports are to be believed, their reception is scheduled for later this month.

According to a report shared by Indian publication Mid-Day, the couple chose to kept their wedding low-key due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with a source sharing, “They decided to forgo traditional rituals and read vows to each other.”

The same source was quoted revealing the couple’s upcoming plans about their wedding. “The couple will register the marriage with a court wedding in Mumbai this week and host a reception later in the month.”

While the court marriage is scheduled for today, February 21, with pictures of guests already doing the rounds on social media, the reception date remains a mystery.

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of years and made for a beautiful couple on their wedding day on which they entered with the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara playing.