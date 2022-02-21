 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s reception plans revealed

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

A source revealed that the couple will hold a reception later this month after their court marriage
A source revealed that the couple will hold a reception later this month after their court marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in a starry private ceremony at the former’s parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, and if reports are to be believed, their reception is scheduled for later this month.

According to a report shared by Indian publication Mid-Day, the couple chose to kept their wedding low-key due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with a source sharing, “They decided to forgo traditional rituals and read vows to each other.”

The same source was quoted revealing the couple’s upcoming plans about their wedding. “The couple will register the marriage with a court wedding in Mumbai this week and host a reception later in the month.”

While the court marriage is scheduled for today, February 21, with pictures of guests already doing the rounds on social media, the reception date remains a mystery.

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of years and made for a beautiful couple on their wedding day on which they entered with the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara playing. 

More From Showbiz:

Ali Fazal celebrates as 'Death On The Nile' makes $100 million at global box office

Ali Fazal celebrates as 'Death On The Nile' makes $100 million at global box office
Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh drop intriguing first look of revenge thriller ‘Thar’

Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh drop intriguing first look of revenge thriller ‘Thar’
Abhishek Bachchan to star in R Balki’s next as cricket coach

Abhishek Bachchan to star in R Balki’s next as cricket coach
Karisma Kapoor pours love over Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh on 1st birthday: pic

Karisma Kapoor pours love over Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh on 1st birthday: pic
Anil Kapoor to share screen with son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix film ‘Thar’

Anil Kapoor to share screen with son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix film ‘Thar’
Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo

Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo
‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’
Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list
Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch
Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh
It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

Latest

view all