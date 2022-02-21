 
Monday Feb 21 2022
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar mark first post-wedding appearance with SWEET gesture

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar distributed sweets to paparazzi in their first post-wedding appearance
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar distributed sweets to paparazzi in their first post-wedding appearance

Farhan Akhtar and his newly-wedded wife Shibani Dandekar stepped out to distribute sweets to paparazzi gathered outside their house in what marked the couple’s first public appearance as a married couple.

In pictures shared by India Today, Farhan and Shibani made for a dazzling duo with Farhan choosing to step into a cream and gold outfit and Shibani opting for a stunning pale pink saree.

The new bride kept her style classic with traditional jewellery adorning her neck and ears and her hair pulled up in a messy updo.

The couple was snapped distributing traditional mithai (sweets) to the paparazzi stationed to snap their first post-wedding photos and the sweet gesture did not go unnoticed by fans who lauded them for it.

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in a private ceremony at the former’s family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19.

In attendance were the couple’s close friends and family including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora etc. 

