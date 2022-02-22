No-trust motion: Asif Zardari assures Fazlur Rehman of complete support

Asif Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman after almost a year hiatus.

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari has assured JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman of his complete support for the opposition's no-trust motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

After almost a year hiatus, PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with JUI-F and antigovernment alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in order to devise a strategy to oust the incumbent government on Monday.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between both leaders since last April, when PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced his decision to part ways from the PDM over the opposition’s resignations from parliament.

According to the sources, during the meeting, different options were discussed for the success of the no-trust move against the prime minister, while the two leaders had also agreed to take estranged PTI leaders into the confidence.

According to the sources, both politicians had also discussed the distance between PDM and PPP that had emerged last year over the issue of resignations from parliament.

Both leaders also took each other into confidence regarding meetings with government allies and discussed links and contacts with PTI's disgruntled Jehangir Tareen group to muster support against the government, said sources.

As per sources, Asif Ali Zardari assured Fazlur Rehman of his complete support, saying that the PPP would remain at the forefront of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

