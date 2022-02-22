 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian 'connecting' with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian connecting with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama
Kim Kardashian 'connecting' with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian is finding solace in her sisters amid Kanye West's constant efforts to have her back.

The mother-of-four recounted her blessings on Tuesday as she posted a photo with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In the throwback photo, Kim was spotted in a white body-hugging dress. while she was joined by elder sister Kourtney Kardashian in a cut-out black dress. Khloe, Kendall and Kylie also posed alongside the 41-year-old, flashing their best smiles.

"Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart," captioned Kim alongside her post.

Meanwhile, estranged husband Kanye West has responded to her petition of going back to single. The rapper demands necessary amendments to her appeal before he can sign the divorce papers.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir

Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making blunder in struggle to 'prove power'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making blunder in struggle to 'prove power'
Royal watchers in fury as Queen continues with 'light work' amid covid-19 diagnosis

Royal watchers in fury as Queen continues with 'light work' amid covid-19 diagnosis
Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana's marriage in bombshell book

Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana's marriage in bombshell book
Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has feelings for Khloe Kardashian, compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has feelings for Khloe Kardashian, compares her to Marilyn Monroe
Prince Harry and Andrew face new social media campaign

Prince Harry and Andrew face new social media campaign
Royal charity, partnered with Prince Harry, spends 98 percent donors' money in staff costs: report

Royal charity, partnered with Prince Harry, spends 98 percent donors' money in staff costs: report
BTS' Jimin dishes on his 2-hour virtual workout with V

BTS' Jimin dishes on his 2-hour virtual workout with V
The Queen receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

The Queen receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

Why Prince William isn't excited to become king

Why Prince William isn't excited to become king
Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry, Andrew’s titles

Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry, Andrew’s titles
Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations

Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations

Latest

view all