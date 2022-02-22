Kim Kardashian 'connecting' with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian is finding solace in her sisters amid Kanye West's constant efforts to have her back.

The mother-of-four recounted her blessings on Tuesday as she posted a photo with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In the throwback photo, Kim was spotted in a white body-hugging dress. while she was joined by elder sister Kourtney Kardashian in a cut-out black dress. Khloe, Kendall and Kylie also posed alongside the 41-year-old, flashing their best smiles.

"Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart," captioned Kim alongside her post.



Meanwhile, estranged husband Kanye West has responded to her petition of going back to single. The rapper demands necessary amendments to her appeal before he can sign the divorce papers.