Ajay Devgn’s quirky post for Kajol is a sweet reminder for their wedding anniversary

One of the most beloved couples of B Town, Ajay Devgn and Kajol will mark the 23 years of being happily married on February 23.

Ahead of their wedding anniversary, the Singham actor took to his social media handle and set the reminder two days in advance with a quirky post.

Turning to Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Drishyam actor shared screenshots from the episode of Koffee With Karan when he forgot his wedding date and Kajol corrected him.





Ajay and Kajol had appeared in popular talk show, hosted by Karan Johar, in December 2018. During the buzzer round, K. Jo asked the two stars their wedding anniversary. While the Sooryanvanshi actor was confused between February 22 and 23, Kajol reminds him that they got married on February 24, 1999.

He captioned the post, “Reminder, Iss Baar Nahi Bhoolunga.”

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. The two are proud parents to two kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the work front, the Tanhaji actor has started shooting for Drishyam 2. He will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.