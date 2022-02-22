Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in latest post

Arjun Kapoor teased Alia Bhatt after visiting the Taj Mahal with her beau, Ranbir Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor teased Alia Bhatt in his latest post after he went to see Taj Mahal with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor posted a picture of himself with the famed Taj Mahal in the backdrop on Instagram, captioning the picture, “When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me...”

He then tagged Alia Bhatt on the picture in an attempt to tease her.

Replying to a comment by actress Rakul Preet who commented, “Haha finally you both saw the Taj," Arjun further teased Alia saying, "ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia."

The post had a lot of fun reactions from the fans as they enjoyed Arjun poking fun at Alia.

Arjun shares a friendship bond with Alia who has been dating Ranbir for some years.

In a recent interview she even stated, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."