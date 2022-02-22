 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march: sources

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islami (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L) and former president Asif Ali Zardari (R). — AFP/File
Jamiat-e-Ulema Islami (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L) and former president Asif Ali Zardari (R). — AFP/File 

  • PML-N will welcome the convoys in Punjab while JUI-F will do so in K-P, sources say. 
  • Zardari, Fazl agree to take estranged PTI leaders into confidence, per sources. 
  • According to sources, opposition leaders will deliver their speeches while standing on top of containers, adding that no stage will be set up in any city during march.

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing political situation in the country, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has decided to join hands with the PPP to support the party's long march towards Islamabad against the PTI-led government, sources privy to the matter told Geo News

PDM — the alliance of eight opposition parties — of which Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are the major ones, have decided to welcome the convoys of the long march.

PML-N will welcome the convoys in Punjab while the JUI-F will do so in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources added.

The development comes a day after a meeting took place between JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari. During the meeting, different options were discussed for the success of the no-trust move against the prime minister, while the two leaders had also agreed to take estranged PTI leaders into confidence, sources had said.

It has been decided that the activists of component parties of the PDM will welcome the participants of the long march in each city across the country. The opposition leaders will deliver their speeches while standing on top of containers, sources said, adding that no stage will be set up in any city during the march.

Upon arrival in Islamabad, there will be a mass public meeting during which the date for the no-trust motion is likely to be announced.

Neither the long march will enter the Red Zone nor the PPP will stage a sit-in in Islamabad, sources said.

Zardari, Fazl united against PTI government 

Zardari and Fazl on Monday appeared to be on the same page regarding bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both leaders, in a meeting at Fazl’s Islamabad residence, had agreed on jointly formulating a political roadmap against the PTI-led government. Besides the no-trust move and various options to make it a success, they had also discussed the political situation in the country.

The meeting continued for about two hours, including one-on-one talks for half an hour. It was the first meeting between Zardari and Fazl after the PPP's departure from the PDM. Both avoided any interaction with the media after the meeting; however, the JUI-F had issued a joint statement after the meeting.

Sources said that Zardari had told Maulana Fazl that he should consult with all opposition parties on the issue of a no-confidence motion in order to get the support of the required number of MNAs to dislodge the government.

More From Pakistan:

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London
Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan

Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan
Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa

Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa
Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed

Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed
Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate

Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate
Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today

Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today
PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

Ukrainian ambassador urges PM Imran Khan to raise Kyiv's issue during Russia visit

Ukrainian ambassador urges PM Imran Khan to raise Kyiv's issue during Russia visit
Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to announce verdict on Feb 24

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to announce verdict on Feb 24
UAE relaxes restrictions for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai

UAE relaxes restrictions for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai
Last thing Pakistan wants is world divided into blocs: PM Imran Khan

Last thing Pakistan wants is world divided into blocs: PM Imran Khan
Which Pakistani cities has NCOC lifted COVID-19 restrictions in?

Which Pakistani cities has NCOC lifted COVID-19 restrictions in?

Latest

view all