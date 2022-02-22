 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Kylie Jenner honours baby daddy Travis Scott with son Wolf’s middle name

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott chose an extra special middle name for their son Wolf
Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott chose an extra special middle name for their second child, son Wolf.

The couple, who welcomed son Wolf Webster earlier in February, chose the name ‘Jacques’ for his middle name, according to a copy of Wolf’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

Jacques is an obvious reference to Wolf’s father Travis Scott’s real name, which is Jacques Webster.

The birth certificate also reveals that the doctor who delivered Wolf is the same who delivered Kylie and Travis’ first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018.

Kylie gave birth to Wolf on February 2, just a day after big sister Stormi’s fourth birthday on February 1, and revealed his name for the first time in an Instagram story dated February 11. 

