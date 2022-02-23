Video: Kate Middleton takes the slide rather than stairs during first royal engagement in Denmark

Kate Middleton took the slide rather than the stairs at the Lego Foundation Play Lab during her first engagement of Denmark tour on Tuesday,

The video of the Duchess of Cambridge using the slider instead of the stairs as she arrived in style at the Lego Foundation Playlab has been watched by thousands of people. Royal fans are sharing the clip on social media websites.

Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen as her first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark.

Earlier, the British ambassador welcomed Kate Middleton upon her arrival.

According to royal reporter Richard Palmer, "For some reason Kensington Palace was reticent about giving out Kate’s outfit details today - it’s happened a few times lately - but as the fashionistas have spotted, she’s wearing a Zara blazer she sported at the England v Germany Euro 2020 game."