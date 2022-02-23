 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Web Desk

Kanye West love call working on 'confused' Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is 'rebound'

Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Kanye West might not be alone in his plae to get back together with his family after all!

Sources close to Kim suggest that she is still clinging on to her estranged husband and is using Pete Davidson as her rebound guy.

Closer magazine reports that the KKW Beauty founder is 'confused' in between Kanye and Pete amid the 44-year-old's constant efforts to get her back. 

"Kim and Kanye can't seem to let each other go and move on - they're still desperately clinging on to one another," the insider told.

"Kanye's frustrations is sparked by his longing to get Kim back and those close to her believe that she may even be flaunting her romance with Pete in a bid to get attention from Kanye. So this battle seems to be rooted in not being able to leave one another alone."

The source continued: "It seems Kim has thrown herself into a rebound fling all aimed at riling Kanye.

"While Kim is still clinging on to Pete, there is a belief among her friends that there's no longevity in it and she's hinted that it's never going to be her happy ever after."

The news comes after Kim and all her sister unfollowed Kanye from Instagram after his scathing comments about the SNL funnyman Davidson.

Meanwhile, Ye has opposed Kim's petition in LA court to change her marital status to single. The diva filed for divorce from the rapper in Feb 2021. The father-of-four one the other hand claims to not let wife go without a fight.

