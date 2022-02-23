 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

By
Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Responding to her marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt said the ‘world will know’ when it happens
Alia Bhatt said she will get married at the ‘right time’ while responding to rumours to her impending wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The Raazi actress was recently asked if she gets bothered of being in news for her relationship with Ranbir rather than her work to which she responded saying that the hype was due to the wedding season. 

She said, “I don’t know, or maybe I just don’t remember it bothering me. I feel like it’s something that just happened because a lot of other people were getting married, so it was like, ‘oh, if you are a couple, then you should be getting married.’”

“I always believe it should be led by feeling and it should be done at the right time whenever you feel comfortable, and by you, I mean by me and him individually,” Alia added.

The actress went on about her love for Ranbir, saying, "There is no denying that there is a lot of love there," said Alia. 

"I think he is one of the most fascinating people I have in my life in terms of the way I respect him, the love I have for him, the support he is to me, the kind of person he is," she added. 

“There is a lot to love and I am sure he has great things to say about me as well. But all shall happen in due time and I promise you… or maybe I won’t, it’s too soon… that when I am getting married, the world will know,” Alia concluded.

