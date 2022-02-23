Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman makes new PSL record

— PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ opening batter Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday created a new history in Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he surpassed Babar Azam in the list of most runs and most scores of 50+ in a single edition of the tournament.

Fakhar, who is already the leading runs scorer in PSL 7, surpassed Karachi Kings’ opener Babar's record when he took the 34th run of his innings of 63 off 45 deliveries against Multan Sultans in PSL qualifiers.

Babar had, in the last edition, scored 554 runs in 11 innings playing for Karachi Kings. Fakhar, in this edition, has scored 584 runs in 11 innings.

The half-century against Multan was Fakhar’s 8th score of fifty or more in this edition of PSL which is also the most numbers of 50+ scores in a single edition of PSL.

Previously, the record was with Babar who had 7 scores of 50 or more.

Interestingly, Multan Sultan’s Mohammad Rizwan has also scored 7 scores of 50 or more this season, and he can break Zaman’s record.

Rizwan, who had scored 53 off 51, has amassed 532 runs with 7 scores of 50+ in this edition of PSL.