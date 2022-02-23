 
sports
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman makes new PSL record

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ opening batter Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday created a new history in Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he surpassed Babar Azam in the list of most runs and most scores of 50+ in a single edition of the tournament.

Fakhar, who is already the leading runs scorer in PSL 7, surpassed Karachi Kings’ opener Babar's record when he took the 34th run of his innings of 63 off 45 deliveries against Multan Sultans in PSL qualifiers.

Babar had, in the last edition, scored 554 runs in 11 innings playing for Karachi Kings. Fakhar, in this edition, has scored 584 runs in 11 innings.

The half-century against Multan was Fakhar’s 8th score of fifty or more in this edition of PSL which is also the most numbers of 50+ scores in a single edition of PSL.

Previously, the record was with Babar who had 7 scores of 50 or more.

Interestingly, Multan Sultan’s Mohammad Rizwan has also scored 7 scores of 50 or more this season, and he can break Zaman’s record.

Rizwan, who had scored 53 off 51, has amassed 532 runs with 7 scores of 50+ in this edition of PSL.

More From Sports:

Can you guess which 'greatest all-rounder' is missing from this photo?

Can you guess which 'greatest all-rounder' is missing from this photo?
PSL 7: PCB updates health and safety protocols for playoffs

PSL 7: PCB updates health and safety protocols for playoffs
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s
PSL 2022: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas go glam for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans' qualifier

PSL 2022: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas go glam for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans' qualifier
Nawaz ruled out as PCB announces updated Test squad for Australia series

Nawaz ruled out as PCB announces updated Test squad for Australia series
PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League has it spot on, says Michael Vaughan

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League has it spot on, says Michael Vaughan
PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Who is Mohammad Amir rooting for in playoffs?

PSL 2022: Who is Mohammad Amir rooting for in playoffs?
Alex Hales returns to PSL after withdrawal

Alex Hales returns to PSL after withdrawal

Aussies watching PSL matches to understand Pakistan's game: Australia's interim coach

Aussies watching PSL matches to understand Pakistan's game: Australia's interim coach
PSL 2022: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?

PSL 2022: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?
MS vs LQ: High-flying Qalandars up against defending champions Sultans in qualifier today

MS vs LQ: High-flying Qalandars up against defending champions Sultans in qualifier today

Latest

view all