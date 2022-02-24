 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Bachchhan Paandey’s new song ‘Maar Khayegaa’ features Akshay Kumar in an evil avatar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

‘Bachchhan Paandey’s new song ‘Maar Khayegaa’ features Akshay Kumar in an evil avatar
‘Bachchhan Paandey’s new song ‘Maar Khayegaa’ features Akshay Kumar in an evil avatar

Akshay Kumar has recently unveiled the first song called Maar Khayegaa from his upcoming action-packed film Bachchhan Paandey and fans cannot control their excitement.

The Khiladi of Bollywood, who is totally nailing the gangster avatar in the upcoming flick dropped the fiery, up-beat track on his social media handle on Thursday.

The two-minute and 36-seconds track features the Rowdy Rathore actor, 54, flaunting his godfather swag in the song. The music video opens up with Akshay’s grand entry and also features various high-octane stunts, representing the protagonist’s personality in the film.

Composed by Vikram Montrose, Maar Khayegaa has been sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Akshay’s quirky dance moves have been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Take a look.


The upcoming action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey also star Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi and more. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan's first look from 'Vikram Vedha'

Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan's first look from 'Vikram Vedha'
Shabana Azmi shares lovely photo, welcomes Shibani Dandekar into family

Shabana Azmi shares lovely photo, welcomes Shibani Dandekar into family
Gangubai Khatiawadi’s has ‘shook’ Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh calls it ‘magical’

Gangubai Khatiawadi’s has ‘shook’ Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh calls it ‘magical’
‘Vikram Vedha:’ Hrithik Roshan unveils first look of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, see pic

‘Vikram Vedha:’ Hrithik Roshan unveils first look of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, see pic

Madhuri Dixit reacts to people’s criticism about her social media reels

Madhuri Dixit reacts to people’s criticism about her social media reels
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here

Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor
Here is why Deepika Padukone rejected Salman Khan's offer for a film

Here is why Deepika Padukone rejected Salman Khan's offer for a film
Laraib Atta, Pakistani visual artist, nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

Laraib Atta, Pakistani visual artist, nominated for Oscars and BAFTA
Madhuri Dixit dishes on her favourite role she's ever played

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her favourite role she's ever played
Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram

Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram
Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Latest

view all