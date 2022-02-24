‘Bachchhan Paandey’s new song ‘Maar Khayegaa’ features Akshay Kumar in an evil avatar

Akshay Kumar has recently unveiled the first song called Maar Khayegaa from his upcoming action-packed film Bachchhan Paandey and fans cannot control their excitement.

The Khiladi of Bollywood, who is totally nailing the gangster avatar in the upcoming flick dropped the fiery, up-beat track on his social media handle on Thursday.

The two-minute and 36-seconds track features the Rowdy Rathore actor, 54, flaunting his godfather swag in the song. The music video opens up with Akshay’s grand entry and also features various high-octane stunts, representing the protagonist’s personality in the film.

Composed by Vikram Montrose, Maar Khayegaa has been sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Akshay’s quirky dance moves have been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The upcoming action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey also star Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi and more. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.