Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on new show: 'We have unfinished business'

Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to sit with Meghan Markle, asking the Duchess of Sussex to be his first guest on brand new show as the two 'have some unfinished business'.

The former Good Morning Britain (GBM) has dared to host Meghan Markle as he prepares for a new show on TalkTV.

Now , Morgan asked Meghan to appear on his show as he he told Sky News Australia: "Fundamentally, what I want the show to do is be a platform for free speech and debate. And the right for people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and cancelled - because that’s the way back for society."



The outspoken TV presenter went on: "If Meghan Markle’s watching – I’m sure she is – if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business. I’m available."

Piers Morgan quit ITV breakfast show last year, following the fall out from his clash with GMB co-star Alex Beresford over his response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.