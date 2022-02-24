 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on new show: 'We have unfinished business'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on new show: We have unfinished business

Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to sit with Meghan Markle, asking the Duchess of Sussex to be his first guest on brand new show as the two 'have some unfinished business'.

The former Good Morning Britain (GBM) has dared to host Meghan Markle as he prepares for a new show on TalkTV.

Now , Morgan asked Meghan to appear on his show as he he told Sky News Australia: "Fundamentally, what I want the show to do is be a platform for free speech and debate. And the right for people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and cancelled - because that’s the way back for society."

The outspoken TV presenter went on: "If Meghan Markle’s watching – I’m sure she is – if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business. I’m available."

Piers Morgan quit ITV breakfast show last year, following the fall out from his clash with GMB co-star Alex Beresford over his response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son 'very maturely' post breakup

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son 'very maturely' post breakup
'Doubts' over Prince Charles, Princess Diana's future revealed in engagement photos

'Doubts' over Prince Charles, Princess Diana's future revealed in engagement photos
Priyanka Chopra congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar,Shibani Dandekar :See here

Priyanka Chopra congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar,Shibani Dandekar :See here
Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise
BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened

BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened
Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible

Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible"
Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge

Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge
Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status

Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status
Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Latest

view all