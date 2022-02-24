 
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi for wedding

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

It seems like Karachi is currently hosting Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o at renowned artist Misha Japanwala’s wedding and pictures are proof!

Nyong’o’s presence in Karachi was first reported by journalist Sadiq Saleem who, on Wednesday, shared photos of the Black Panther posing on a beach in the city on his Instagram.

“Just before you hit the bed, leme tell you that Lupita is in Karachi… Dancing the night away at a beach wedding. Misha Japanwala tied the knot today!” he captioned the photos.


She was also spotted in pictures from the wedding event itself in a desi lehnga choli, with author Anila Ali sharing a picture on Twitter.

“At the wedding of an amazingly talented friend’s daughter in Karachi- #MishaFisher & their friends from #NewYork, #LupitaAmondiNyong'o Their dance performances rocked!" read Ali's tweet. 

Nyong’o and Japanwala are yet to share pictures or videos from the event and we can’t wait to see the actress’ dance moves!

