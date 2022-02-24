Lindsay Lohan shares how to say her last name, video goes viral

 
Lindsay Lohan, who recently joined TikTok, has gone viral after sharing correct pronunciation of her last name.

The Parent Trap actress, 35, posted her first TikTok video earlier this month where she greeted her followers with a quick message.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok," she said in the Feb. 7 clip, ending her message with a wide smile.

She captioned the post, "I'm on Tiktok Now! #imontiktoknow."

Lohan's post made her fans realized they'd been mispronouncing her name for years. While Lohan stressed the "o" in her last name, many people mispronounce it and emphasise the "a."

"Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN," one user commented on Lohan's post.

Another wrote, "Wait. Lindsey 'LOWEN'?!? I'VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?"

One user even apologized, writing, "im sorry i've said your name wrong my entire life." 

Earlier, she posted a clip on her account where she lip-synced a line from her beloved 1998 film, The Parent Trap. Lohan — who played both Hallie Parker and Annie James in the movie — recreated a moment between the twin sisters on TikTok.

She captioned her post, "you heard it here first. #theparenttrap."


