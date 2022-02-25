 
entertainment
Tom Holland rare Spider-Man audition video unearthed: Watch

Tom Holland auditioned to play the role of celebrated Marvel super hero, Spider-Man, back he was just a teenager.

In an resurfaced video, fans can spot the audition footage of the actor, reading his lines for Homecoming.

At one instant, the actor is also spotted pretending the webs flying from his fingers. In another footage, Holland, now 25, spoke to the camera while channelling his alter ego Pete Parker. 

 In an earlier interview, Holland briefly touched upon the daunting process of auditioning for the superhero film.

"The audition process - it still blows my mind how crazy that whole thing was,' said Tom," said Holland.

"I look back on it and it was definitely the most stressful time of my life because I didn't know whether my life was about to change and I wanted to play this character that I'd grown up loving and admiring," he added.

