Meghan Markle to reunite with Hollywood, will take Prince Harry along

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to receive a glorious award for their philanthropic efforts.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are invited at the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) Image Awards for their first Hollywood appearance in the US, to collect an accolade for their social work.



Harry and Meghan expressed their joy in a joint statement: "It's a true honour to be recognised by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago," they began.



"We're proud to support the NAACP's work and to also partner with the organisation on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards," they added.



Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, declared: "We're thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world."



"The Sussexes' Archewell Foundation is supporting a new NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which recognises leaders creating "transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology," he added.



Mr Johnson shared: "Not only do they continue to lead by example, the duke and duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come."



Other recipients of the President's Award include Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, Rihanna, Jay-Z and Lauryn Hill.

