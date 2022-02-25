 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were joined by Bollywood A-list celebrities as Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a post wedding bash for the couple.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, several stars celebrated the union of the newly wedded couple.

Kareena shared a sizzling photo with her girl gang in her Instagram stories as she could be seen with sister Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora. The actress called the picture ‘liftie’.

The Jab We Met actress along with her gang wore gorgeous black dresses which seems to be the dress code for the day.

Amir Khan joined the party in casual jeans and black top. Deepika, on the other hand, looked drop-dead gorgeous as the paparazzi photographed her in a mid length black dress.

The bride wore a blue gown as her husband complimented her in casuals. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also joined the duo.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked breath taking in an orange dress with a high knee slit.

The star studded evening also included Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana and son Aryan Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Arjun Rampal, Farah Khan, Harshvarrdhan and others.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor tied the knot with singer Shibani Dandekar on 19th February. The low-key intimate wedding was only attended by close friends and family. As per reports, the groom will throw the reception later this month. 

