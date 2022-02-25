Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (right). Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Maritime Affairs minister Ali Zaidi says using a surname "does not make Bilawal a Bhutto".

Says PPP's tactics will not threaten PTI but make it even stronger.

Warns PPP against "bothering" its people through police.

Amid the ongoing political war between the ruling PTI and joint Opposition, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in his latest statement has mocked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that he "cannot even speak Urdu properly".

"Baby Zardari is also protesting but it's his right," Zaidi said while addressing a public gathering at Karachi Toll Plaza as he referred to the notice Bilawal sent to PTI MPA Allah Bakhsh.

Zaidi said that attaching a surname "does not make Bilawal a Bhutto".

"You are not a Bhutto, you are a Zardari therefore [you are] full of hypocrisy while you don't know [the] Urdu [language]," said the federal minister, who is also the party's Sindh wing president.

Zaidi went on to say that "such tactics" [Bilawal's notice to the PTI MPA] won't panic the party, but further strengthen it.

He further stated that the PTI is being restricted from putting up its banners in Karachi.

"The weather hasn't turned hot enough yet but they are terrified and panicked," Zaidi said, adding that either the banners of all the parties should be removed or PTI shouldn't be stopped from putting up theirs.

The minister warned PPP against "bothering" its people through police.

Taking to Twitter, Zaidi said that PPP feels threatened by PTI's flags in the city that's why it has ordered the local administration to "harass and hinder" PTI workers to keep them from putting up their flags.

He accused the Sindh police of arresting PTI workers engaged in PTI's election campaign.