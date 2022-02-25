 
pakistan
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (right). Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Federal Minister Ali Zaidi (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (right). Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Maritime Affairs minister Ali Zaidi says using a surname "does not make Bilawal a Bhutto".
  • Says PPP's tactics will not threaten PTI but make it even stronger.
  • Warns PPP against "bothering" its people through police.

Amid the ongoing political war between the ruling PTI and joint Opposition, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in his latest statement has mocked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that he "cannot even speak Urdu properly".

"Baby Zardari is also protesting but it's his right," Zaidi said while addressing a public gathering at Karachi Toll Plaza as he referred to the notice Bilawal sent to PTI MPA Allah Bakhsh.

Zaidi said that attaching a surname "does not make Bilawal a Bhutto".

"You are not a Bhutto, you are a Zardari therefore [you are] full of hypocrisy while you don't know [the] Urdu [language]," said the federal minister, who is also the party's Sindh wing president.

Zaidi went on to say that "such tactics" [Bilawal's notice to the PTI MPA] won't panic the party, but further strengthen it.

He further stated that the PTI is being restricted from putting up its banners in Karachi.

"The weather hasn't turned hot enough yet but they are terrified and panicked," Zaidi said, adding that either the banners of all the parties should be removed or PTI shouldn't be stopped from putting up theirs.

The minister warned PPP against "bothering" its people through police.

Taking to Twitter, Zaidi said that PPP feels threatened by PTI's flags in the city that's why it has ordered the local administration to "harass and hinder" PTI workers to keep them from putting up their flags.

He accused the Sindh police of arresting PTI workers engaged in PTI's election campaign.

More From Pakistan:

Depression, the silent battle

Depression, the silent battle
IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'

IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'
Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed

Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline
Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador
Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn

Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn
Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan
Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired
Watch: Video of Karachi man driving car with tiger goes viral

Watch: Video of Karachi man driving car with tiger goes viral

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court verdict released

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court verdict released
Pakistanis react to death penalty verdict for Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case

Pakistanis react to death penalty verdict for Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case
Bill Gates 'blown away' after seeing Pakistan's innovation in controlling polio, COVID

Bill Gates 'blown away' after seeing Pakistan's innovation in controlling polio, COVID

Latest

view all