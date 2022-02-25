 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Reuters

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

By
Reuters

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia's invasion, Kyiv and Hollywood publication Variety have said.

Pictures released by Ukraine's presidential press service on Thursday showed the Oscar winner attending a media briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv as Russian military invaded the country.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the presidential office said in a translated statement on its Facebook page.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

It said Penn - who has become a high profile campaigner on humanitarian and political issues - had spoken to Ukrainian political and military figures as well as journalists.

Penn previously travelled to Ukraine in November, meeting the military in preparation for the documentary, the statement added.

"Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians lack," it said.

"The more such people, true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop the massive attack on Russia."

Industry publication Variety said Penn's documentary was for Vice Studios, in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

Representatives for Penn did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

More From Entertainment:

Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch

Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties
‘Full House’ cast to reunite two months after Bob Saget’s death at 90s convention

‘Full House’ cast to reunite two months after Bob Saget’s death at 90s convention
Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and others condemn Russian invasion to Ukraine

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and others condemn Russian invasion to Ukraine
Kate Middleton humble Denmark gesture proves she is 'Queen in the making'

Kate Middleton humble Denmark gesture proves she is 'Queen in the making'
Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones in Miami

Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones in Miami
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize next, suggest their cheerleaders

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize next, suggest their cheerleaders
Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'

Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'
Alexandra Daddario about her relationship with fiancé: ‘He brings me peace during all the chaos’

Alexandra Daddario about her relationship with fiancé: ‘He brings me peace during all the chaos’
‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu

‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu

Latest

view all