Friday Feb 25 2022
Princess Charlotte melted ice between Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship was said to have become more friendly due to Princess Charlotte in the early days of their interaction.

According to biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Duchess of Cambridge is an "extremely guarded person" who keeps her friends circle tight so it was hard for Meghan to get to know her.

It was said that while the two royals never had a falling out, they were never close either due to their drastically different personalities.

However, the biography added that Princess Charlotte brought them closer as the Duchess of Sussex’s "adoration" was said to have helped the two ladies get on when Prince Harry and hi wife lived at his Kensington Palace home of Nottingham Cottage.

Furthermore, the book added that Meghan too put in effort from her end as she thoughtfully gifted Kate a soft leather notebook. 

