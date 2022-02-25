 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets 'Friends' co-stars

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir has his Friend’s co-stars in a state of panic because the actor is going to spill a lot of secrets.

A source revealed to OK! Magazine, “The word is he’s going to unload on the whole crew, which has everyone in a panic.”

Matthew, who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing on the famous sitcom Friends, “figures it’s time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set,” said the insider.

The 52-year-old star “really couldn’t care less” if his memoir is going to upset Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and company, the insider stated, adding, "He’s not going to hold back."

As per the source, the idea to get it all straight with the cast occurred to Perry after the Friends reunion in May where he became the center of jokes for his haggard appearance.

“He didn’t feel like any of them supported him, and it was a bitter reminder of how much he suffered back when they were shooting the show,” the source went on saying.

The insider also revealed that the cast was not as ‘close’ as people thought they were.

“They weren’t as close as people think. Their characters were so tight, but the reality is there was a lot of tension and jealousy.”

