PECA ordinance: Bilawal assures media of unwavering support against draconian laws

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets representatives of media bodies in Karachi. -Photo courtesy PPP

KARACHI: Assuring the media of his unwavering support, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday announced to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) ordinance in court.



He made the remarks during a meeting with the office-bearers of the joint action committee of Pakistan’s media at Bilawal House.

During the meeting, the delegation shared their concerns about the draconian laws being promulgated by the PTI government to gag social, electronic and all media through the PECA and other laws that severely curb the fundamental right to freedom of expression of all citizens in the country.

The PPP chairman assured the members that his party will stand by its manifesto commitment to freedom of the press in all forms and content, and directed the PPP team to challenge the laws in the courts as well as all forums of political, parliamentary and social expression, The News reported.



He also assured the JAC delegation of his own unwavering support as well as the party’s complete solidarity in the joint endeavour to fight for the inalienable fundamental, constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Pakistan.

Members included senior representatives of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors.

Those who attended the meeting included Sarmad Ali, Nazafreen Saigol, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Taher A. Khan, Shakeel Masud, Shahab Zuberi, Athar Qazi, Zahid Mazhar, Ijaz Ul Haque, Amir Mehmood, Hafiz Tariq, and Shahab Mahmoud.

From the PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary Information Shazia Marri and PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi attended.