Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'

Prince Harry has been told his demand to pay for his own security amid UK visit is 'irrelevant.'



The Duke of Sussex applied for a judicial review of a decision after he was told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when he visit the UK.



Harry, who wants to get back with his wife Meghan Markle and kids to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, tells the court that he “does not feel safe” in the UK amid royal rift.

During the Friday hearing, duke's representative Shaheed Fatima QC, provided the judge with two letters “on the membership of Ravec”.



She also added how the 37-year-old says UK “is and always will be, his home”.



Ms Fatima told the court: “It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart.”

Robert Palmer QC, representative of the Home Office instead says the duke's demand is “irrelevant” and that “personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis”.



He said Ravec had attributed to the duke “a form of exceptional status” where he is for the requireds arrangements by the police “with the precise arrangements being dependent on the reason for his presence in Great Britain and by reference to the functions he carries out when present”.

The barrister added: “A case-by-case approach rationally and appropriately allows Ravec to implement a responsive approach to reflect the applicable circumstances.”