 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry has been told his demand to pay for his own security amid UK visit is 'irrelevant.'

The Duke of Sussex applied for a judicial review of a decision after he was told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when he visit the UK.

Harry, who wants to get back with his wife Meghan Markle and kids to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, tells the court that he “does not feel safe” in the UK amid royal rift.

During the Friday hearing, duke's representative Shaheed Fatima QC, provided the judge with two letters “on the membership of Ravec”.

She also added how the 37-year-old says UK “is and always will be, his home”.

Ms Fatima told the court: “It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart.”

Robert Palmer QC, representative of the Home Office instead says the duke's demand is “irrelevant” and that “personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis”.

He said Ravec had attributed to the duke “a form of exceptional status” where he is for the requireds arrangements by the police “with the precise arrangements being dependent on the reason for his presence in Great Britain and by reference to the functions he carries out when present”.

The barrister added: “A case-by-case approach rationally and appropriately allows Ravec to implement a responsive approach to reflect the applicable circumstances.”

More From Entertainment:

Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience

Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce
London’s Royal Opera cancels Bolshoi Ballet over Russia-Ukraine crisis

London’s Royal Opera cancels Bolshoi Ballet over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kanye West 'abusive' behaviour with Kim Kardashian speaks volumes about patriarchy: Expert

Kanye West 'abusive' behaviour with Kim Kardashian speaks volumes about patriarchy: Expert
'Euphoria' star Chloe Cherry annoyed by bizarre comments about her lips

'Euphoria' star Chloe Cherry annoyed by bizarre comments about her lips
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'can get back together' a week after breakup

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'can get back together' a week after breakup
When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs

When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs
Bella Hadid says Putin's actions must by stopped

Bella Hadid says Putin's actions must by stopped

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine
Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death

Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death
Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon

Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon

Latest

view all