BTS’ RM spills the secrets to his custom workout routine

BTS’ RM has finally shared his coveted fitness routine, over on social media.

The singer shared his coveted gains routine over on Instagram Stories, and it was shared in response to a fan question about in a recent VLive broadcast.

In it, a fan complimented RM’s dedication to fitness and it had the modest singer blushing on their Livestream.

For those unversed, RM’s initial debut days featured a taller and leaner look, but with time and BTS’ ever-growing fame he has managed to make monumental shifts in his health, fitness and aesthetic.

After the routine was shared on social media, ARMYs began fainting left and right, many simply could not believe how the leader manages to keep up with it all.



It featured a total of 10 workout sets, each ranging in reps, from 10 to 50.

It all started on the assault bike at 30 cal and moved up to 30 cal rowing, 50 air squats, 40 TTB, 30 Push-ups, 20 Pull-Ups and finally ends at 10 Burpees.

Check it out below:



