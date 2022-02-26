 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi
Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'  

Kangana Ranaut has finally spoken in favor of Alia Bhatt’s starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi after the film’s theatrical release on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Queen actor posted a story appreciating the ‘baby steps’ that are being taken to revive the Hindi cinema.

“Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director,” wrote the actress.

Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

She said ‘these baby steps’ are important for the industry is on ‘ventilator.’

The 34-year-old actor further wrote, “They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

“Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best,” she added in her cryptic post.

In the past few weeks, the actor had been criticizing Alia and the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for wrong casting. She even called the Kalank actor ‘a daddy’s princess’ and a ‘bimbo’ who’s father’s trying hard to prove that his daughter can act. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer highlights pressing social issue with pinch of humour

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer highlights pressing social issue with pinch of humour
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop glimpses from their civil wedding, see pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop glimpses from their civil wedding, see pics
Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life
Mira Rajput melts heart with adorable wish for hubby Shahid Kapoor: See pics

Mira Rajput melts heart with adorable wish for hubby Shahid Kapoor: See pics
Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary
Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories with fans

Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories with fans
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party
Raveena Tandon receives a condolence letter from Indian PM Modi after father’s death

Raveena Tandon receives a condolence letter from Indian PM Modi after father’s death
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash
Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi for wedding

Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi for wedding

Latest

view all