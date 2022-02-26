Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana Ranaut has finally spoken in favor of Alia Bhatt’s starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi after the film’s theatrical release on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Queen actor posted a story appreciating the ‘baby steps’ that are being taken to revive the Hindi cinema.

“Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director,” wrote the actress.

She said ‘these baby steps’ are important for the industry is on ‘ventilator.’

The 34-year-old actor further wrote, “They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

“Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best,” she added in her cryptic post.

In the past few weeks, the actor had been criticizing Alia and the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for wrong casting. She even called the Kalank actor ‘a daddy’s princess’ and a ‘bimbo’ who’s father’s trying hard to prove that his daughter can act.