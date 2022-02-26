 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt finally reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s criticism about her casting and performance in her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia said she has ‘no feelings of negativity’ for anyone as she tries to be positive even after a hard day.

The Raazi star talked about her character in the film that Gangubai’s so confident that she does not need any validation from others.

As a response to the statement, Alia was asked that even though she admires the Ganster actor, she does not get the same praise in return.

“No, I genuinely have no feelings of negativity or anything. I have no feelings only towards it," the 28-year-old star responded.

She added, "I am also a person who spends a lot of time engaging with different energies, like in life also, meeting people and all and I always try and always focus, even with the people that I meet, even if I am having a hard day, I try to be light and positive.”

“Because I think you have one life so fill it with as much lightness as possible. So even if there is any negative thing out there, whether it's trolling or people saying things about me or whatever it is, it somehow doesn't even reach me. Like that. It just doesn't reach me," the actor concluded.

Earlier, Kangana slammed Alia’s casting as the mafia queen and even called her a ‘bimbo’ and ‘daddy’s princess’ in a story she shared on her Instagram.

"This Friday 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that rom-com bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting,” Kangana wrote.

Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’


More From Showbiz:

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer highlights pressing social issue with pinch of humour

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer highlights pressing social issue with pinch of humour
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop glimpses from their civil wedding, see pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop glimpses from their civil wedding, see pics
Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life
Mira Rajput melts heart with adorable wish for hubby Shahid Kapoor: See pics

Mira Rajput melts heart with adorable wish for hubby Shahid Kapoor: See pics
Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary
Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt impresses Neetu Kapoor with performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories with fans

Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories with fans
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party
Raveena Tandon receives a condolence letter from Indian PM Modi after father’s death

Raveena Tandon receives a condolence letter from Indian PM Modi after father’s death
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone attends Farhan Akhtar’s post wedding bash
Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi for wedding

Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi for wedding

Latest

view all