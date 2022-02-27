 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' Lagertha actress condemns Putin's aggression against her country

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Vikings Lagertha actress condemns Putins aggression against her country

Ukrainian origin Canadian actress katheryn Winnick is raising her voice against Russian invasion country her homeland.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the "Vikings" actress shared multiple pictures of protest held after President Vladimir Putin's war imposed on Ukraine.

"People around the world are protesting to stop this unprovoked, unjustified war," she wrote.

The actress who played Lagertha in "Vikings", added, "We are an independent, loving country and deserve to live in peace. Together We Will Win. Together We Can Stop Russian Aggression. Together We Will Prevail."


