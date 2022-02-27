 
Tuba Anwar on claims she is still married: 'Exit from abusive marriage is not a sin'

Tuba Anwar hits back at ex-husband's claims 'they are still married'

Tuba Anwar is shrugging off claims that she is still married to Aamir Liaquat.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Tuba penned a lengthy note in response to the TV show host's fresh confession that he is still married to the actor.

"I wish to reiterate that I chose to divorce my ex-husband throug the court system, as  per my constitutional right as a Pakistani Citizen.

"The divorce was granted by the honourable court in accordance with the laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"Everything else that's being claimed or said on the media is a complete misinterpretation of facts, and holds no value in a court of law.

"I also urge the Islamic scholars to speak up for women who choose to excercise their rights in accordance with the Sharia and Pakistan's constitution.

"Islam permits women to seek divorce if the marriage is no longer working. Taking a graceful exit from a toxic and abusive marriage is a right and not a sin," she concluded.

Earlier this month, Tuba announced that she has filed for Khula from her husband after separating for a number of months. Responding to her claims in a later interview, Aamir Liaquat declared that he is still the actor's husband as per Shariah law.

