From chic dresses to ethnic kurtas, Sara Ali Khan stuns in every outfit in BTS reel

The emerging star of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has managed to win over the hearts of her millions of fans with her stunning acting and gorgeous fashion statements.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 diva, who has taken the social media on fire with her breathtaking pictures and videos, recently turned to her Instagram and shared a BTS video of her trying out different outfits.

The starlet’s wardrobe has a wide-range of outfits including ethnic wear, glamour dresses and chic swim suits. Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re actress penned down a poem for her stylist Ami Patel.





She wrote, “Try try try Till it’s almost brain fry But I know the real reason why You make me go through all this- yell scream and cry And not gonna lie I love the effort you consistently apply @stylebyami”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film.