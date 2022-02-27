 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

‘SNL’ returns with powerful tribute to Ukraine amid on-going Russian invasion

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

‘SNL’ returns with powerful tribute to Ukraine amid on-going Russian invasion
‘SNL’ returns with powerful tribute to Ukraine amid on-going Russian invasion

Saturday Night Live returned with a powerful tribute to Ukraine as Russia continues to exercise military assault on the country.

February 25’s episode of the show touched viewers’ hearts as it featured the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York’s performance in their native tongue as they stood behind “KYIV” – the Ukrainian capital, spelled out with candles.

Host John Mulaney, who has entered in five-timers club, also delivered his subsequent monologue on the program.

The 39-year-old comedian talked about his past drug use, “For many, many reasons, I'm grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year. It is wonderful to be in a place that's always emphasized sobriety and mental health.”

“Since I last hosted, different things have happened," he continued. "In December of 2020, I went to dinner at a friend's apartment, but it was not dinner. It was an intervention. For me — my least favorite kind of intervention."

“When I walked into my intervention, I knew right away that it was an intervention. Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have, if when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, 'This is probably an intervention about my drug problem?'” he added.


More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner FIRST outing after giving birth, goes house hunting with mom Kris

Kylie Jenner FIRST outing after giving birth, goes house hunting with mom Kris
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners

2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners
Prince Harry lacks 'genuine smile' fitting in with US celebrities, was happier in UK

Prince Harry lacks 'genuine smile' fitting in with US celebrities, was happier in UK
Prince George sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with Kate Middleton, William at Twickenham Stadium

Prince George sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with Kate Middleton, William at Twickenham Stadium
Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian prenup is ‘not ratified’: report

Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian prenup is ‘not ratified’: report
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine
Prince Andrew 'not a bad person', is 'broken' after sex scandal, says friend

Prince Andrew 'not a bad person', is 'broken' after sex scandal, says friend
BTS Jungkook’s angelic vocals leave fans swooning: ‘Lulling to sleep’

BTS Jungkook’s angelic vocals leave fans swooning: ‘Lulling to sleep’
Jennifer Garner welcomes Kate Middleton, Prince William’s statement on Ukraine

Jennifer Garner welcomes Kate Middleton, Prince William’s statement on Ukraine
Kanye West is Russia to Kim Kardashian's Ukraine, Pete Davidson is NATO: Bill Maher

Kanye West is Russia to Kim Kardashian's Ukraine, Pete Davidson is NATO: Bill Maher
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NAACP award: ‘Hilarious’

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NAACP award: ‘Hilarious’
David Beckham son Cruz branded 'desperate' for risque photoshoot

David Beckham son Cruz branded 'desperate' for risque photoshoot

Latest

view all