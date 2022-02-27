Opposition parties have reached deadlock on no-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed — Radio Pakistan

"Bringing about a revolution is not PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's cup of tea," says interior minister.

Cites example the Nizam-e-Mustafa movement of 1977 and said Fazl would know about it.

Says Opposition will regret its own plans as PTI govt will complete its tenure.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that the PTI-led government has "complete trust in its allies" but the joint Opposition has reached a deadlock in their efforts to bring a no-trust motion against the government.

The minister, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, said that the Ministry of Interior would provide "full security" to the PPP-led long march that started earlier in the day from Karachi.

However, he said, that bringing about a revolution is not PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's cup of tea and referenced the result of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Nizam-e-Mustafa movement.

"Opposition parties are only interested to protect their own vested agendas. Fazl would know what happened to the Nizam-e-Mustafa movement of 1977," he said.

The minister said that political parties trying to create chaos in the country will have to eventually face defeat.



"The circus which the Opposition wants to stage will hardly last nine days as they have no idea about how to proceed with their plans."

He went on to say that the Opposition will regret its own plans, adding that the incumbent government is about to complete its four years in power and will successfully complete another year.

Neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress till PTI is in power: Bilawal

On the other hand, Bilawal on Sunday said that neither Sindh nor Pakistan could progress until the PTI government is sent packing.

His statement came during the politician's address to a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid before the commencement of PPP's long march.

The PPP leader started his speech at the rally with the slogan "go selected".

Earlier, Bilawal thanked the people of Karachi for gathering in huge numbers to "wage war" against the incumbent government on the party's call.

He went on to say that the three years of the incumbent govt in power forced Karachi's people to protest.

"The ineligible and incompetent prime minister has plundered the rights of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Bilawal said.