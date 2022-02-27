 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor sends sweet birthday wishes to mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Sonam Kapoor sends sweet birthday wishes to mother-in-law Priya Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor sends sweet birthday wishes to mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor extended love and sweet wishes to her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, who is celebrating her birthday today.

Sharing a sweet throwback photo with Priya from the sangeet function with Anand Ahuja in 2018, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor said, “Happy happy birthday mom! Have the best year month and day!”

She further said emotionally, “So blessed to have you in my life the positive, kind and open energy you give. Love you @priya27ahuja.”

Another photo showed Priya getting mehendi done at the function.

Fans and friends also flooded the comment section with heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for Sonam’s mother-in-law.

Sonam and businessman Anand got married in May 2018 after dating for around four years.

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video

Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video
Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘I’m on the mend, will be back soon’

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘I’m on the mend, will be back soon’
Mira Rajput dazzles in pink floral saree as she poses for family event

Mira Rajput dazzles in pink floral saree as she poses for family event
From chic dresses to ethnic kurtas, Sara Ali Khan stuns in every outfit in BTS reel

From chic dresses to ethnic kurtas, Sara Ali Khan stuns in every outfit in BTS reel

Tuba Anwar on claims she is still married: 'Exit from abusive marriage is not a sin'

Tuba Anwar on claims she is still married: 'Exit from abusive marriage is not a sin'
Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on

Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on
Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor
‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond

‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond
Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig

Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig
Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions
Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from Ishaan Khatter, ‘keep conquering’

Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from Ishaan Khatter, ‘keep conquering’
Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch

Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch

Latest

view all