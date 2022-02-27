 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle holds 'actress' identity dear: 'She has not given up '

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle still wants to be known as a celebrity in the US, even after retiring from acting career.

Royal expert Professor Cele Otnes tells Express.co.uk how the 42-year-old still 'acts' to win situations after stepping down as senior royal.

 the different type of fame she now possesses.

Professor Otnes said: “Her actress identity is still very much alive for her.

“She has not given up the identity of an actress. So, a lot of the time, she acts," she adds.

“I think Meghan wants to be seen as a celebrity in the US. That's her frame of reference. She was born in Los Angeles. She wanted to be an actress. This is the sphere in which she always wanted to succeed," continued the expert.

The opinion comes after Meghan joined Ellen DeGeneres in November to play embarrassing challenges on TV, followed by discussing her new life in Montecito. 

More From Entertainment:

Ukraine-born actress Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken’ over Russian invasion

Ukraine-born actress Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken’ over Russian invasion
Prince Harry discusses 'panic attack' after crossing paths with Queen in Palace

Prince Harry discusses 'panic attack' after crossing paths with Queen in Palace
Linda Evangelista ditches mask for the first time since opening up about botched surgery

Linda Evangelista ditches mask for the first time since opening up about botched surgery
BTS smashes 2 records as ‘Dynamite’ hits 1.4 billion views on YouTube

BTS smashes 2 records as ‘Dynamite’ hits 1.4 billion views on YouTube
Shooting at Las Vegas Hookah Lounge leaves 1 dead, 13 injured

Shooting at Las Vegas Hookah Lounge leaves 1 dead, 13 injured
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay touching tribute to people of Ukraine at NAACP awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay touching tribute to people of Ukraine at NAACP awards
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady mark 13th anniversary with loving notes

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady mark 13th anniversary with loving notes
Snoop Dogg reveals Queen Elizabeth helped him stay in UK amid murder charges

Snoop Dogg reveals Queen Elizabeth helped him stay in UK amid murder charges
Chef José Andrés takes World Central Kitchen to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

Chef José Andrés takes World Central Kitchen to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion
Wendy Williams sparks concern after missing doctor visits

Wendy Williams sparks concern after missing doctor visits
Queen Elizabeth cancels diplomatic reception in wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis

Queen Elizabeth cancels diplomatic reception in wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis
Amanda Bynes files to end conservatorship after Britney Spears’ win

Amanda Bynes files to end conservatorship after Britney Spears’ win

Latest

view all