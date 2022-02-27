 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito home racks up eye-watering tax bill

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face an eye-watering "council tax" over their glorious American mansion.

According to Sunday Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be facing bills of over £100k on tax over the past year.

The publication added that the cost will be divided into two equal installments for the couple.

The outlet added that the fee is almost double of what property experts had estimated for their Montecito home.

A source told the publication: "The bill is a huge sum but it's peanuts in relation to their earnings," however it is pertinent to mention that the couple is yet to cough up the first instalment that was due on December 10, with the second one payable on February 1.

It is claimed that in the event any one of the bills are not paid by April 11, there will be a 10% penalty. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums

BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums
Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle

Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle
Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans

Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film
BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour

Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour
Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'
Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert

Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'
James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle

Latest

view all