Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

File Footage





Prince Charles’ relationship with Princess Diana amid royal engagements was one that was drastically different with Camilla.

When the Prince of Wales is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, he is snapped smiling and laughing with her, something which body language expert Inbaal Honigman shared was different when he was with Princess Diana.

Speaking to Express about Charles’ interaction with Camilla verses with Diana she said: "Prince Charles is regularly seen embracing his wife Camilla.

“The pair are often observed with their arms interlocking, looking each other in the eye, smiling full into each other's faces, and generally seeking each other's closeness, that the collective consciousness sees him as this guy.

“The warm, tactile, even romantic husband who is devoted to the lady beside him.

“Often photographed facing the same way as each other, or indeed facing one another, the married couple are clearly in love, and feel comfortable in each other's presence, as they share royal duties, and the odd private moment."

“A glance back at his photos with his first wife, the late Princess Diana, reveal a very different Prince.

“Official images and some personal press shots from the early years of the young couple's married life, show a blushing Diana and an often discontent Charles in absolute disarray towards one another.

“There's always a good few feet of social distancing between them, and they rarely face the same way.

“In the starkest of photographs, they're facing squarely away from one another, both standing stiff with their arms by their sides.

“But even on the occasions when they're not searching for something to look at on opposite ends of the room, they are not in harmony - if they both look ahead, it's never in the same direction.

“Their facial expressions don't match. They both look like they wished they were elsewhere, with somebody else.

“Partly, this disparity between 80s Prince Charles and his military stance, and modern era granddad Charles, all warm and loving, may be down to social protocols around the royals changing.

“It could be that back in his first marriage, the Prince was under clear instructions to not hold hands, to not look too happy - and during those days, there was no room for flexibility even with his young wife.

“These days now, the royals are accepted as people in their own right, and the Prince shows his spontaneity and natural wit without any negative repercussions.”

Inbaal continued: “Another consideration is maturity - many people only develop their romantic sides as they age.

“There is every chance that the apparent antipathy between Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the early days, expressed in their body language of opposites, was a result of social reasons, not emotional incompatibility,” she added.