Drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee passes away at 54, family confirms

The family of British electronic music recording artist MC Skibadee has confirmed that the drum and bass has passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday.

A post on Skibadee’s Facebook account on Feb.27 reads, “Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born i unfortunately come some with sad news to say that skibadee has passed away, as a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace.”





The cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, tributes poured in for the artist.

Born in Waterloo, London, MC Skibadee started his career on City Sound Radio around 1993 and in 1995 he was featured as a regular at Thunder & Joy, Johnson & Johnsons, Spirit of the Jungle, and more.

His track Inside Me turned out a big success of his career and over the years, he won several awards for his work, including the 1Xtra award for Best MC in 2006, the Stevie Hyper D Memorial Award For Lifetime Achievement at the 2010 Drum & Bass Awards.