Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle sporting Princess Diana’s yellow gold omega chain cuff bracelet (left)

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle honoured her late mother-in-law Princess Diana as she accepted the President’s award at the NAACP Image Awards.



Meghan and Harry accepted the President's Award in recognition of their special achievement and distinguished public service at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

Meghan honoured Princess Diana by sporting her yellow gold omega chain cuff bracelet along with other accessories worth thousands of dollars for the NAACP awards.

The Duchess can also be seen wearing Christopher John Rogers dress worth an estimated £2,000, her £260,000 engagement ring and £7,000 accessories to the NAACP awards.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan first sported Diana’s yellow gold omega chain cuff bracelet during her royal tour to Australia with Prince Harry in 2018.

Meanwhile, the royal couple brought Doria Ragland, the mother of the Duchess, as their guest to the NAACP Image Awards.