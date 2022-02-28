‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics

Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o after attending a wedding in Karachi is now taking a trip around the city of lights as her photos took over Twitter by storm.

The Academy-winning actor hit the city to grace the nuptial ceremony of artist Misha Japanwala while she continues to share her experience of exploring the local cuisines, architecture and culture.

Most recent of her sneak peeks from the trip, the actor dropped a photo on Instagram as she posed in front of a local bus.

The 38-year-old actor donned beautiful white Kurta and paired it with a black dupatta which she wrapped around her head.

She captioned the post, “Pakistan = Aesthetic Force”.

In addition, Nyong’o also shared a group photo on her IG Story as she reunited with her friends from Yale School of Drama. “We’ve stuck together. Very proud of us!” she wrote on the photo.



The 12 Years A Slave actor looked absolutely gorgeous on pink desi outfit as she paired her outfit with white flats and classy earrings.

Moreover, she hit a local 'Dhaba' to try ‘Chai’ after riding on a bus’ roof with her pals.















