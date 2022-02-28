 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
Lady Gaga shares emotional moment with Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards

The 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards ceremony was all about the glitz and glamor as prominent stars graced the red carpet with their stunning appearances.

On Sunday evening, while the ceremony witnessed some iconic moments, including cast reunions, legendary star Helen Mirren and Lady Gaga were also spotted chatting with each other and sharing a long embrace.

The audience witnessed the beautiful moment when the Rain On Me singer hugged Mirren, she couldn’t control her emotions and cried in her arms.

A Star Is Born actress was truly overjoyed to meet the legendary English actress. At one point, Mirren, 76, who was seen comforting Gaga, was also seen wiping tears from her eyes.

The Paparazzi singer was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott-directed murder drama House of Gucci.

Meanwhile, Mirren received the honorable SAG Life Achievement Award. 

