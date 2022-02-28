 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Selena Gomez hits the SAG Award stage barefoot after tripping on red carpet

Selena Gomez took to the SAG Awards stage barefoot on Sunday after tripping on the red carpet
Selena Gomez took to the SAG Awards stage barefoot on Sunday after tripping on the red carpet in her Louboutins earlier, reported People magazine.

The Only Murders in the Building star ditched her heels before getting up on the stage to present the outstanding female actress in a supporting role award to West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, a move that left her fans cracking up on social media.

“Selena presenting barefoot is the most Selena Gomez thing ever,” tweeted one fan while another shared, “Selena Gomez barefoot is my fav part of the #SAGAwards so far!”

Before Gomez walked up on the stage alongside her Only Murders co-star Martin Short, she had actually tripped while walking the red carpet, which explained her decision to get rid of the heels on stage.

Despite the footwear malfunction, Gomez’s classic look at the awards made waves; she chose to stun in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with statement sleeves and a statement diamond choker worth a whopping $1 million. 

