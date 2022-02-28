 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures
Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to mark her acting debut in Netflix film, is a popular celebrity on social media.

The star kid holds massive fan following on social networking sites for her gorgeous fashion and styling posts.

Suhana has once again stole hearts of her fans with her gorgeous ethnic look for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection. In he latest pictures, shared by the designer, the aspiring actor can be seen striking poses in a white chikankari lehenga.


She kept the styling simple and beautiful with minimal makeup and accessorized her ethnic ensemble with just a pair of jhumkis. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she finished the look with a black bindi.

Suhana’s mom, interior designer and producer Gauri Khan also shared a gorgeous photo of her daughter on Instagram. Gauri captioned the picture, “Pure (heart emoticon).”


The photo received much love from close friends and fans.

Malhotra simply captioned his post with her name along with fire and heart icons.

Suhana is expected to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archie adaptation. She has returned to India after finishing her graduation in New York.

More From Showbiz:

‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics

‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics
‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video

Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video
Sonam Kapoor sends sweet birthday wishes to mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor sends sweet birthday wishes to mother-in-law Priya Ahuja
Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘I’m on the mend, will be back soon’

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘I’m on the mend, will be back soon’
Mira Rajput dazzles in pink floral saree as she poses for family event

Mira Rajput dazzles in pink floral saree as she poses for family event
From chic dresses to ethnic kurtas, Sara Ali Khan stuns in every outfit in BTS reel

From chic dresses to ethnic kurtas, Sara Ali Khan stuns in every outfit in BTS reel

Tuba Anwar on claims she is still married: 'Exit from abusive marriage is not a sin'

Tuba Anwar on claims she is still married: 'Exit from abusive marriage is not a sin'
Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on

Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on
Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor
‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond

‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond
Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig

Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig

Latest

view all