 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS makes history in Japan with new RIAJ diamond certification

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

BTS became the first foreign act to earn a Diamond certification in Japan for Dynamite
BTS became the first foreign act to earn a Diamond certification in Japan for 'Dynamite'

Korean sensations BTS made history on Monday as they picked up a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for their smash hit Dynamite, making them the first foreign act to do so, reported Soompi.

According to RIAJ’s certification system adopted in 2020, a song is certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, platinum at 100 million streams, and diamond at 500 million streams.

With this latest achievement, BTS snagged the crown for the first international/foreign artist to manage the feat. Dynamite is also only the second song in RIAJ history to snag a diamond certification!

Along with the diamond certification, BTS also received an official platinum certification for their song Life Goes On, which surpassed 100 million streams. 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming
Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything
Dwayne Johnson spends love-filled weekend with mom at grandparents’ grave

Dwayne Johnson spends love-filled weekend with mom at grandparents’ grave
Real story behind Meghan Markle's 'evil smirking' photo revealed

Real story behind Meghan Markle's 'evil smirking' photo revealed
‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards

‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards
Will Smith tearfully dedicates his first SAG award to ‘King Richard’s costars

Will Smith tearfully dedicates his first SAG award to ‘King Richard’s costars
‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev making nightclub appearances for THIS amount

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev making nightclub appearances for THIS amount
Kanye West chills with Elon Musk in new post amid ‘Donda 2’ release party: pic

Kanye West chills with Elon Musk in new post amid ‘Donda 2’ release party: pic
Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?

Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?
'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award
Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?

Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?

Latest

view all