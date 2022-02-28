 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Experts fear Kate Middleton’s royal life is being weighed down by crippling fear.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Camilla Tominey in her interview on the BBC podcast Images of Diana.

There she admitted, “I think it’s difficult for Kate individually because she’s intrinsically shy. I think she could do herself more credit by speaking more.”

“She has had this crippling fear of public speaking which Arthur and I have seen first hand ‒ and the rest of the people in the press pack ‒ when she has had to address crowds that she needs to get over.”

She also went on to say, “Because if the royals are to be modern and very 21st century, princesses need to be heard as well as seen.”

“That’s why Diana was so magical because as well as looking good if he took to the podium, she would actually say something significant.”

