 
sports
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Shaheen Shah Afridi misses Rashid Khan after Lahore Qalandars maiden PSL 7 title

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Afghan leggie Rashid Khan (R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) — Twitter
Afghan leggie Rashid Khan (R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) — Twitter

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi is "missing" Afghan leggie Rashid Khan, who withdrew midway from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his national duty.

“Khan we miss you,” Shaheen said in his story on Instagram as a reply to Rashid’s tag.

Rashid Khan tagged the Lahore Qalandars team and congratulated them for winning their first-ever PSL title after seven-long seasons.

Read more: Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

The team played the initial two PSL matches with Rashid, but the Afghan cricketer couldn't finish the series.

Shaheen Shah Afridi misses Rashid Khan after Lahore Qalandars maiden PSL 7 title

Rashid was a crucial part of Lahore Qalandars in the seventh edition of the PSL, taking 13 wickets in nine matches played for the Qalandars. With an economy of 6.25, the leg-spinner was the most economical bowler out of the top 20 bowlers in the recently concluded PSL 2022.

Rashid left the Lahore Qalandars on February 20 after he was named as part of Afghanistan’s national team to play against Zimbabwe.

The team gave him a warm farewell, coupled with a bear-hug from Shaheen.

Rashid had wished the best for Shaheen, Sameen Rana, and the team before leaving. He maintained that national duty is “always the first priority”.

