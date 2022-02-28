Kate Middleton wins hearts as she pays special tribute to Princess Diana at Rugby match

Kate Middleton delighted fans as she paid a special tribute to Princess Diana at England vs Wales Six Nations rugby match on Saturday.



The Duchess of Cambridge won hearts of royal fans as she channeled her late mother-in-law, wearing a sleek Holland Cooper houndstooth jacket and black turtleneck. Her outfit was strikingly similar to one Princess Diana wore to watch the same teams play in 1993.

The houndstooth piece is described by the British heritage brand as “hand cut and made entirely in England using wools woven in the UK.”

While Prince William and Harry's mum rocked the same jacket and turtleneck with a black maxi skirt with tall boots.

Kate chose a form-fitting pair of black trousers for her rugby appearance. She added some accessories to her high-end coat, showing off her England Rugby pride with the team’s fan scarf.

It was a competitive night for the family since William serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate was announced as patron of the England Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League this month.

Ultimately, Kate’s team was victorious, winning 23-19, proving that this might be her lucky jacket.



The event was a family affair as Kate Middleton joined husband Prince William and son Prince George for the match, with eight-year-old sporting a red-and-blue Ralph Lauren puffer jacket.