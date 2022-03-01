Opposition calls PM's relief measures result of long march, no-trust motion

Sherry Rehman says PM announcement was a result of Bilawal Bhutto’s long march.

PML-N spokesperson says PM’s decision of reducing petrol and electricity prices was a failed attempt to save his job.

Pervaiz Rasheed says Imran Khan used to slander opponents, now himself fears losing seat.

Opposition parties called Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to reduce petroleum and electricity prices a result of a long march and no-trust motion to oust the government, claiming that the government was worried and therefore the prime minister announced relief for the masses, Geo News reported.



On Monday, in a surprise move, Prime Minister Imran Khan in an address to the nation announced slashing petrol and diesel prices by Rs10 per litre.

He also announced a reduction in electricity prices by Rs5, in addition to several other relief measures.

PPP’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari -who is leading a long march against the incumbent government- congratulated the masses for reduced prices of petroleum, adding that, “Imran Khan's legs are trembling now.”

Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail also termed the reduction in petroleum prices a result of opposition's pressure tactics on the government.

Talking to Geo News, Miftah Ismail said that those who advised not to worry, subsequently looked worried now because of the no-trust move against PM.



PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman said that the PM's announcement was a result of Bilawal Bhutto’s long march.

“We have just started a long march, more relief measures will be announced before PPP reaches Islamabad,” she added.

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzaib said that PM’s decision of reducing petrol and electricity prices was a failed attempt to save his job.

“His [Imran Khan’s] decision indicates growing fear of no-trust move against him in National Assembly,” she added

PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah said that PPP’s long march forced the prime minister to focus on the masses' issues but now the game is over for Imran Khan.

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed said that Imran Khan used to slander opponents and now fears losing his own seat.

In address to nation, PM Imran Khan announces economic relief measures

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced a host of economic relief measures and stressed an independent foreign policy amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

In his address to the nation, the prime minister said the government was reducing the petrol, diesel, and electricity prices, while it would not be increased till the next budget, which will be announced in June.

The prime minister said that the government had decided to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs10 and the electricity tariff will drop by Rs5. "The price of these commodities will not rise till the next budget."

He said the government was working on building 10 dams that would help save Pakistan from global price fluctuation as power would be generated through the hydel system in future.

PM Imran Khan said the government has also decided to increase the Ehsaas programme's cash handouts from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000 and added that jobless graduates would be awarded internships and a stipend of Rs30,000 — but did not specify the mechanism.

The premier announced a complete tax exemption for the IT sector — companies and freelancers — adding that no foreign exchange restriction will be imposed on them. Moreover, IT startups will no longer have to pay capital gains tax.