Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonett 'living together' to 'work things out' after split bomb

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonett 'living together' again to 'work things out' after split bomb

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonett are seemingly rekindling their romance.

The couple, who announced their split in 2022, are reportedly back together as they have decided to work through their differences.

Hollywood Life reports that the duo is “already living together again.”

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other," a source close to the couple added.



Jason and Lisa announced their separation after 11 years of togetherness in a joint statement.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair said.

Their statement continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

E! News at the time reported that the couple separated for their separate career paths.

"Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it’s driving him and is very fulfilling,” a source shared with the site. “Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him.”



Jason and Lisa share two kids together; Lola, 14, and their son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.