 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube
TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok on Monday began letting users upload videos as long as 10 minutes, ramping up the young platform´s challenge to veteran titan YouTube.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance in China, launched with a one-minute limit on uploaded videos, but bumped the cap to three minutes last year.

"Today we are happy to start rolling out the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long," TikTok said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We hope this will further stimulate the creativity of our creators around the world."

TikTok more than tripling the length of videos comes as YouTube and Facebook-parent Meta strive to counter the rival with short-form content options and incentives to creators whose posts draw audiences.

"YouTube is still ahead of TikTok in terms of time spent, but its not immune to the ´TikTok effect´," Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg told AFP.

"The gap in time spent between the two platforms is narrow, and longer videos could help TikTok catch up in terms of both eyeballs and engagement."

Longer videos could also enable TikTok creators make more money and boost the platforms advertising business, the analyst added.

YouTube recently laid out goals for this year that included making the lives of creators easier and boosting a popular format that rivals TikTok.

The video-sharing platform is investing in short-form and live video, along with tools to help creators make money and produce fresh content, according to chief product officer Neal Mohan.

"YouTube creators are the heart and soul of the platform," Mohan said in a blog post.

"To give them every opportunity possible, we´ll continue to invest across our multiple formats."

Short-form content like the video snippets that are a winning ingredient at TikTok are incredibly popular. YouTube´s take on the concept, called "Shorts," has logged more than five trillion all-time views, according to Mohan.

Short videos, typically made using smartphones, can be as long as 60 seconds, with music and comedy as popular themes.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta has its own spin on the offering called Reels, which chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said is a priority for the tech firm and growing fast. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew in line for new sexual harassment lawsuit by salon owner?

Prince Andrew in line for new sexual harassment lawsuit by salon owner?
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by diamond tycoon 'fraud' calls dad

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by diamond tycoon 'fraud' calls dad
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonett 'living together' to 'work things out' after split bomb

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonett 'living together' to 'work things out' after split bomb
Selena Gomez walks onstage barefoot after falling on the SAG Awards red carpet

Selena Gomez walks onstage barefoot after falling on the SAG Awards red carpet
Kate Middleton wins hearts as she pays special tribute to Princess Diana at Rugby match

Kate Middleton wins hearts as she pays special tribute to Princess Diana at Rugby match
Chris Licht to replace Jeff Zucker as new CNN chief

Chris Licht to replace Jeff Zucker as new CNN chief

Noted music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin ties

Noted music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin ties
Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court
Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

Meghan Markle was 'warmly welcomed' in first meeting with Queen

Meghan Markle was 'warmly welcomed' in first meeting with Queen
Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

Latest

view all